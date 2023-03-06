Take note of this Trade Activity: KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE)

Let’s start up with the current stock price of KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE), which is $19.11 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $20.64 after opening rate of $20.48 while the lowest price it went was recorded $19.66 before closing at $19.77.Recently in News on March 6, 2023, KE Holdings Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results on March 16, 2023 Eastern Time. KE Holdings Inc. (“Beike” or the “Company”) (NYSE: BEKE; HKEX: 2423), a leading integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services, today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2022 before the U.S. market opens on Thursday, March 16, 2023. You can read further details here

KE Holdings Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $21.08 on 02/14/23, with the lowest value was $7.31 for the same time period, recorded on 03/14/22.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) full year performance was 10.38%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, KE Holdings Inc. shares are logging -9.36% during the 52-week period from high price, and 161.38% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $7.31 and $21.08.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Real Estate managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 7060659 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) recorded performance in the market was 36.87%, having the revenues showcasing 14.41% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 23.58B, as it employees total of 110082 workers.

KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 19 analysts gave the KE Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 15.79, with a change in the price was noted +4.40. In a similar fashion, KE Holdings Inc. posted a movement of +29.76% for the period of last 100 days, recording 12,479,845 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for BEKE is recording 0.01 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of KE Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 75.30%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 48.91%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 57.63% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 53.00%.

If we look into the earlier routines of KE Holdings Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 36.87%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 10.13%, alongside a boost of 10.38% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 5.45% in the 7-day charts and went up by -0.07% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 14.41% during last recorded quarter.