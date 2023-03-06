Take note of this Trade Activity: Altria Group Inc. (MO)

At the end of the latest market close, Altria Group Inc. (MO) was valued at $46.53. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $46.40 while reaching the peak value of $46.7099 and lowest value recorded on the day was $46.16. The stock current value is $46.92.Recently in News on March 6, 2023, Altria to Host Webcast to Discuss Altria’s Definitive Agreement to Acquire NJOY Holdings, Inc. Altria Group, Inc. (Altria) (NYSE: MO) will host a live audio webcast on Monday, March 6, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its announcement of a definitive agreement to acquire NJOY Holdings, Inc. Altria issued a press release earlier today at approximately 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The webcast can be accessed at altria.com. You can read further details here

Altria Group Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $57.05 on 04/21/22, with the lowest value was $40.35 for the same time period, recorded on 09/30/22.

Altria Group Inc. (MO) full year performance was -11.75%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Altria Group Inc. shares are logging -17.76% during the 52-week period from high price, and 16.28% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $40.35 and $57.05.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2412288 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Altria Group Inc. (MO) recorded performance in the market was 2.65%, having the revenues showcasing -0.19% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 82.96B, as it employees total of 6300 workers.

Analysts verdict on Altria Group Inc. (MO)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 45.82, with a change in the price was noted +3.46. In a similar fashion, Altria Group Inc. posted a movement of +7.97% for the period of last 100 days, recording 7,806,168 in trading volumes.

Altria Group Inc. (MO): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Altria Group Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 47.49%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 46.28%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 33.38% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 31.52%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Altria Group Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 2.65%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 3.42%, alongside a downfall of -11.75% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 0.82% in the 7-day charts and went up by -0.11% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -0.19% during last recorded quarter.