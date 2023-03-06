Superior Industries International Inc. (SUP) is primed for evolution with the beta value of 3.92

Superior Industries International Inc. (SUP) is priced at $6.74 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $6.00 and reached a high price of $6.88, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $5.94. The stock touched a low price of $6.00.Recently in News on March 2, 2023, Superior Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results. Executing on strategic priorities to deliver profitable Growth over Market. You can read further details here

Superior Industries International Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $6.88 on 03/03/23, with the lowest value was $2.88 for the same time period, recorded on 10/03/22.

Superior Industries International Inc. (SUP) full year performance was 68.08%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Superior Industries International Inc. shares are logging 11.22% during the 52-week period from high price, and 134.03% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.88 and $6.06.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 555995 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Superior Industries International Inc. (SUP) recorded performance in the market was 59.72%, having the revenues showcasing 44.95% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 160.48M, as it employees total of 7800 workers.

Specialists analysis on Superior Industries International Inc. (SUP)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Superior Industries International Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 4.79, with a change in the price was noted +3.52. In a similar fashion, Superior Industries International Inc. posted a movement of +109.32% for the period of last 100 days, recording 76,167 in trading volumes.

Trends and Technical analysis: Superior Industries International Inc. (SUP)

Raw Stochastic average of Superior Industries International Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 95.04%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 91.52%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 76.44% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 60.56%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 59.72%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 35.34%, alongside a boost of 68.08% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 23.44% in the 7-day charts and went up by 17.42% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 44.95% during last recorded quarter.