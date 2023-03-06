Recent Change of 32.18% in the Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) market price might lead to pleasant surprises

For the readers interested in the stock health of Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX). It is currently valued at $3.82. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $3.98, after setting-off with the price of $3.40. Company’s stock value dipped to $3.39 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $2.89.Recently in News on March 2, 2023, Ardelyx Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results and Provides Business Update. Continued successful launch of IBSRELA, ending FY 2022 with $15.6 million in net product sales. You can read further details here

Ardelyx Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.98 on 03/03/23, with the lowest value was $0.49 for the same time period, recorded on 06/16/22.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) full year performance was 424.73%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Ardelyx Inc. shares are logging 11.37% during the 52-week period from high price, and 679.27% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.49 and $3.43.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 53080414 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) recorded performance in the market was 34.04%, having the revenues showcasing 122.09% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 541.79M, as it employees total of 86 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.27, with a change in the price was noted +2.21. In a similar fashion, Ardelyx Inc. posted a movement of +137.27% for the period of last 100 days, recording 8,773,993 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ARDX is recording 0.27 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX)

Raw Stochastic average of Ardelyx Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 92.89%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 86.21%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 36.72% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 21.30%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Ardelyx Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 34.04%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 313.60%, alongside a boost of 424.73% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 29.49% in the 7-day charts and went up by 26.91% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 122.09% during last recorded quarter.