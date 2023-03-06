Perhaps this is the right time to buy: Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR)

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) is priced at $11.16 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $10.73 and reached a high price of $11.16, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $10.76. The stock touched a low price of $10.63.Recently in News on July 15, 2022, PETROBRAS ANNOUNCES FINAL RESULTS AND SETTLEMENT OF CASH TENDER OFFERS. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (“Petrobras”) (NYSE: PBR) today announced the final results and settlement of the previously announced cash tender offers by its wholly-owned subsidiary, Petrobras Global Finance B.V. (“PGF”), with respect to any and all of PGF’s outstanding notes of the series set forth in the table below (the “Notes” and such offers, the “Offers”). You can read further details here

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $16.32 on 10/21/22, with the lowest value was $8.88 for the same time period, recorded on 12/14/22.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) full year performance was -20.98%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras shares are logging -30.41% during the 52-week period from high price, and 25.68% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $8.88 and $16.04.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 21684707 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) recorded performance in the market was 4.79%, having the revenues showcasing -4.53% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 66.55B, as it employees total of 45149 workers.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 11.58, with a change in the price was noted -3.19. In a similar fashion, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras posted a movement of -22.23% for the period of last 100 days, recording 32,487,283 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for PBR is recording 0.77 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.64.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the period of last 50 days is set at 36.42%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 50.91%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 39.52% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 41.01%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 4.79%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -20.53%, alongside a downfall of -20.98% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -1.93% in the 7-day charts and went up by -2.28% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -4.53% during last recorded quarter.