Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) market price of $0.22 offers the impression of an exciting value play

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN), which is $0.22 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $0.223 after opening rate of $0.2156 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.2103 before closing at $0.21.Recently in News on February 14, 2023, Mullen Automotive Provides Fiscal First Quarter 2023 Business Update. Momentum Building for All Mullen Automotive Brands. You can read further details here

Mullen Automotive Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.1799 on 03/21/22, with the lowest value was $0.1800 for the same time period, recorded on 12/07/22.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) full year performance was -77.62%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Mullen Automotive Inc. shares are logging -94.76% during the 52-week period from high price, and 21.67% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.18 and $4.18.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 141253806 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) recorded performance in the market was -23.43%, having the revenues showcasing 14.00% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 373.20M, as it employees total of 118 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Mullen Automotive Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.2992, with a change in the price was noted -0.08. In a similar fashion, Mullen Automotive Inc. posted a movement of -27.75% for the period of last 100 days, recording 209,026,703 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN)

Raw Stochastic average of Mullen Automotive Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 6.00%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 3.78%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 3.21% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 4.58%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Mullen Automotive Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -23.43%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -67.17%, alongside a downfall of -77.62% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -5.40% in the 7-day charts and went up by -37.66% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 14.00% during last recorded quarter.