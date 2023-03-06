LivePerson Inc. (LPSN) is on the roll with an average volume of 901.42K in the recent 3 months

At the end of the latest market close, LivePerson Inc. (LPSN) was valued at $9.63. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $10.39 while reaching the peak value of $11.9232 and lowest value recorded on the day was $10.31. The stock current value is $11.50.Recently in News on March 1, 2023, LivePerson Reports Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4). LivePerson, Inc. (Nasdaq: LPSN) is providing confirmatory notice, pursuant to the requirements of Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4), of recent grants of equity-based incentive awards that LivePerson made under its Inducement Plan. You can read further details here

LivePerson Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $26.66 on 04/12/22, with the lowest value was $7.96 for the same time period, recorded on 10/14/22.

LivePerson Inc. (LPSN) full year performance was -51.02%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, LivePerson Inc. shares are logging -56.86% during the 52-week period from high price, and 44.47% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $7.96 and $26.66.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3375023 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the LivePerson Inc. (LPSN) recorded performance in the market was 13.41%, having the revenues showcasing -2.04% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 725.42M, as it employees total of 1540 workers.

Analysts verdict on LivePerson Inc. (LPSN)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the LivePerson Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 11.55, with a change in the price was noted +1.53. In a similar fashion, LivePerson Inc. posted a movement of +15.35% for the period of last 100 days, recording 979,669 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for LPSN is recording 8.27 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 8.23.

LivePerson Inc. (LPSN): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of LivePerson Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 27.50%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 27.50%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 11.63% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 6.07%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of LivePerson Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 13.41%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -0.86%, alongside a downfall of -51.02% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -8.15% in the 7-day charts and went up by -26.80% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -2.04% during last recorded quarter.