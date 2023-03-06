Here is what you need to look for: Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (AWH)

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (AWH), which is $0.42 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $0.42 after opening rate of $0.39 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.38 before closing at $0.35.Recently in News on March 3, 2023, Aspira Women’s Health to Announce Year End 2022 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on March 22, 2023. Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (Nasdaq: AWH), a bio-analytical based women’s health company focused on gynecologic disease, today announced that the company will report its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2022 after the market closes on Wednesday, March 22, 2023. Management will also host a conference call with investors to discuss financial results and provide a corporate update at 4:30pm Eastern Time. Details for the call are below:. You can read further details here

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.2600 on 03/21/22, with the lowest value was $0.2850 for the same time period, recorded on 12/22/22.

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (AWH) full year performance was -59.12%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Aspira Women’s Health Inc. shares are logging -66.90% during the 52-week period from high price, and 46.32% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.28 and $1.26.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 550628 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (AWH) recorded performance in the market was 25.38%, having the revenues showcasing 15.19% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 43.60M, as it employees total of 106 workers.

The Analysts eye on Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (AWH)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.4081, with a change in the price was noted +0.04. In a similar fashion, Aspira Women’s Health Inc. posted a movement of +10.82% for the period of last 100 days, recording 247,136 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AWH is recording 0.24 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.21.

Technical rundown of Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (AWH)

Raw Stochastic average of Aspira Women’s Health Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 37.18%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 29.32%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 11.40% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 5.63%.

Considering, the past performance of Aspira Women’s Health Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 25.38%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -18.24%, alongside a downfall of -59.12% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -5.23% in the 7-day charts and went up by -18.24% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 15.19% during last recorded quarter.