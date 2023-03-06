Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFIE): Investors are paying attention to this stock

At the end of the latest market close, Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFIE) was valued at $0.51. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $0.5129 while reaching the peak value of $0.5983 and lowest value recorded on the day was $0.508. The stock current value is $0.57.Recently in News on March 2, 2023, Faraday Future Announces Timing of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Release and Webcast. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIE) (“Faraday Future,” “FF,” or “Company”), a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company, today announced that the Company will release its fourth quarter and full year 2022 results after market close on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, to be followed by a conference call at 5:00 p.m. Pacific Time (8:00 p.m. Eastern) on the same day. You can read further details here

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $7.8500 on 07/18/22, with the lowest value was $0.2450 for the same time period, recorded on 12/07/22.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFIE) full year performance was -89.16%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. shares are logging -92.74% during the 52-week period from high price, and 132.65% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.25 and $7.85.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 59719149 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFIE) recorded performance in the market was 96.35%, having the revenues showcasing 77.51% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 350.10M, as it employees total of 745 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFIE)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.5252, with a change in the price was noted -0.07. In a similar fashion, Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. posted a movement of -10.64% for the period of last 100 days, recording 41,538,598 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for FFIE is recording 0.26 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.19.

Technical breakdown of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFIE)

Raw Stochastic average of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 28.64%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 8.41%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 3.87% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 2.66%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 96.35%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -49.11%, alongside a downfall of -89.16% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 2.41% in the 7-day charts and went up by -36.09% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 77.51% during last recorded quarter.