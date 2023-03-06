Don’t Miss Out on this Buy-In Window for Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD)

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD), which is $95.08 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $97.63 after opening rate of $94.92 while the lowest price it went was recorded $94.69 before closing at $95.69.Recently in News on January 16, 2023, Temu Empowers Shoppers With Headstart to Affordable Valentine’s Day Shopping. It’s never too early to start shopping for Valentine’s Day. Temu, the online marketplace empowering consumers to live their best lives, is making it easy for shoppers to find the perfect gifts for their loved ones with a wide range of Valentine’s Day deals. You can read further details here

Pinduoduo Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $106.38 on 01/27/23, with the lowest value was $23.21 for the same time period, recorded on 03/15/22.

Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD) full year performance was 110.26%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Pinduoduo Inc. shares are logging -10.62% during the 52-week period from high price, and 309.65% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $23.21 and $106.38.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4074582 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD) recorded performance in the market was 16.59%, having the revenues showcasing 13.54% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 121.08B, as it employees total of 9762 workers.

Specialists analysis on Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Pinduoduo Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 80.35, with a change in the price was noted +36.74. In a similar fashion, Pinduoduo Inc. posted a movement of +63.06% for the period of last 100 days, recording 11,132,601 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for PDD is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.15.

Trends and Technical analysis: Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD)

Raw Stochastic average of Pinduoduo Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 58.71%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 80.61%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 75.09% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 60.14%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 16.59%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 33.13%, alongside a boost of 110.26% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 10.56% in the 7-day charts and went up by -4.55% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 13.54% during last recorded quarter.