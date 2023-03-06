Buying a Offerpad Solutions Inc. (OPAD) is possibly the most advantageous right now

At the end of the latest market close, Offerpad Solutions Inc. (OPAD) was valued at $0.54. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $0.5685 while reaching the peak value of $0.6225 and lowest value recorded on the day was $0.55. The stock current value is $0.61.Recently in News on February 23, 2023, Offerpad to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference. Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE: OPAD), a leading tech-enabled platform for residential real estate, today announced that Brian Bair, Offerpad’s Chairman and CEO, will participate in a fireside chat at 10:00 am PT on Monday, March 6, 2023 at the JMP Securities Technology Conference. A live webcast will be available at https://wsw.com/webcast/jmp58/opad/1669200. Both a live and replay of the webcast can be accessed under the Events & Presentations section of the Company’s Investor Relations website. You can read further details here

Offerpad Solutions Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $6.3700 on 03/23/22, with the lowest value was $0.3752 for the same time period, recorded on 12/29/22.

Offerpad Solutions Inc. (OPAD) full year performance was -88.38%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Offerpad Solutions Inc. shares are logging -90.46% during the 52-week period from high price, and 61.94% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.38 and $6.37.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Real Estate managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 529523 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Offerpad Solutions Inc. (OPAD) recorded performance in the market was 31.94%, having the revenues showcasing -14.42% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 134.71M, as it employees total of 900 workers.

Offerpad Solutions Inc. (OPAD) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 5 analysts gave the Offerpad Solutions Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.7327, with a change in the price was noted -0.40. In a similar fashion, Offerpad Solutions Inc. posted a movement of -39.84% for the period of last 100 days, recording 836,958 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for OPAD is recording 5.46 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Offerpad Solutions Inc. (OPAD): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Offerpad Solutions Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 25.40%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 13.33%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 6.48% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 4.61%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Offerpad Solutions Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 31.94%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -60.03%, alongside a downfall of -88.38% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -3.40% in the 7-day charts and went up by -47.17% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -14.42% during last recorded quarter.