Arcadia Biosciences Inc. (RKDA) is primed for evolution with the beta value of 1.01

For the readers interested in the stock health of Arcadia Biosciences Inc. (RKDA). It is currently valued at $7.97. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $10.25, after setting-off with the price of $8.80. Company’s stock value dipped to $7.6341 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $10.35.Recently in News on March 2, 2023, Arcadia Biosciences (RKDA) Announces $6.0 Million Private Placement Priced at a Premium to Market Under Nasdaq Rules. Arcadia Biosciences, Inc.® (Nasdaq: RKDA), a producer and marketer of innovative, plant-based health and wellness products, announced today that it has entered into securities purchase agreements for the purchase and sale of 666,334 shares of its common stock (or common stock equivalents), Series A preferred investment options to purchase up to an aggregate of 666,334 shares of common stock and Series B preferred investment options to purchase up to an aggregate of 666,334 shares of common stock at a purchase price of $9.00 per share of common stock (or common stock equivalent) and associated preferred investment options in a private placement priced at a premium to market under Nasdaq rules. You can read further details here

Arcadia Biosciences Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $106.40 on 03/24/22, with the lowest value was $7.63 for the same time period, recorded on 03/03/23.

Arcadia Biosciences Inc. (RKDA) full year performance was -80.66%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Arcadia Biosciences Inc. shares are logging -92.51% during the 52-week period from high price, and 0.89% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $7.90 and $106.40.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 522791 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Arcadia Biosciences Inc. (RKDA) recorded performance in the market was -26.48%, having the revenues showcasing -40.56% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 6.38M, as it employees total of 58 workers.

Arcadia Biosciences Inc. (RKDA) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Arcadia Biosciences Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 12.93, with a change in the price was noted -12.63. In a similar fashion, Arcadia Biosciences Inc. posted a movement of -61.32% for the period of last 100 days, recording 87,596 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for RKDA is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Arcadia Biosciences Inc. (RKDA): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Arcadia Biosciences Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 2.97%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 2.97%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 12.48% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 22.06%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Arcadia Biosciences Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -26.48%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -77.16%, alongside a downfall of -80.66% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -21.25% in the 7-day charts and went up by -26.20% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -40.56% during last recorded quarter.