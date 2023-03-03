Why is MPLX LP (MPLX) up 5.87% from the day 1 this year?

At the end of the latest market close, MPLX LP (MPLX) was valued at $34.48. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $34.57 while reaching the peak value of $35.01 and lowest value recorded on the day was $34.55. The stock current value is $34.80.Recently in News on February 23, 2023, MPLX LP files 2022 Form 10-K. MPLX LP (NYSE: MPLX) today filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2022. The filing can be viewed through a link on MPLX’s website at http://www.mplx.com by selecting the “SEC Filings” link under the “Investors” tab. You can read further details here

MPLX LP had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $35.49 on 04/21/22, with the lowest value was $27.47 for the same time period, recorded on 06/22/22.

MPLX LP (MPLX) full year performance was 5.87%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, MPLX LP shares are logging -1.94% during the 52-week period from high price, and 26.71% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $27.47 and $35.49.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2280618 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the MPLX LP (MPLX) recorded performance in the market was 5.97%, having the revenues showcasing 3.14% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 34.85B, as it employees total of 5811 workers.

Specialists analysis on MPLX LP (MPLX)

During the last month, 6 analysts gave the MPLX LP a BUY rating, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 6 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 33.46, with a change in the price was noted +3.53. In a similar fashion, MPLX LP posted a movement of +11.29% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,714,939 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for MPLX is recording 1.78 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.69.

Trends and Technical analysis: MPLX LP (MPLX)

Raw Stochastic average of MPLX LP in the period of last 50 days is set at 84.06%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 66.27%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 56.52% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 59.24%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 5.97%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 6.81%, alongside a boost of 5.87% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 0.26% in the 7-day charts and went up by -0.34% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 3.14% during last recorded quarter.