The clock is ticking: VEON Ltd. (VEON)

VEON Ltd. (VEON) is priced at $0.71 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $0.725 and reached a high price of $0.731, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $0.73. The stock touched a low price of $0.708.Recently in News on March 2, 2023, VEON Joins GSMA Open Gateway to Provide Interoperability for Developers. Barcelona, 2nd March 2023 – VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON, Euronext Amsterdam: VEON), a global digital operator that provides converged connectivity and online services, today announces that it has joined the GSMA Open Gateway, a new framework of universal network APIs (Application Programmable Interfaces), designed to provide universal access to operator networks for developers. You can read further details here

VEON Ltd. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $0.8389 on 02/13/23, with the lowest value was $0.2400 for the same time period, recorded on 03/03/22.

VEON Ltd. (VEON) full year performance was 86.58%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, VEON Ltd. shares are logging -15.48% during the 52-week period from high price, and 195.42% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.24 and $0.84.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2656331 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the VEON Ltd. (VEON) recorded performance in the market was 44.69%, having the revenues showcasing 18.17% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.44B, as it employees total of 44585 workers.

The Analysts eye on VEON Ltd. (VEON)

During the last month, 6 analysts gave the VEON Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.5129, with a change in the price was noted +0.34. In a similar fashion, VEON Ltd. posted a movement of +92.61% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,187,981 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for VEON is recording 21.29 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 15.97.

Technical rundown of VEON Ltd. (VEON)

Raw Stochastic average of VEON Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 68.62%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 51.69%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 61.30% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 62.03%.

Considering, the past performance of VEON Ltd., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 44.69%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 58.90%, alongside a boost of 86.58% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 1.13% in the 7-day charts and went down by 41.09% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 18.17% during last recorded quarter.