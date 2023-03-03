Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO) distance from 20-day Simple moving Average is 0.98%: What to Expect?

At the end of the latest market close, Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO) was valued at $76.15. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $74.31 while reaching the peak value of $75.35 and lowest value recorded on the day was $73.52. The stock current value is $75.24.

Southern Copper Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $79.32 on 04/04/22, with the lowest value was $42.42 for the same time period, recorded on 09/26/22.

Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO) full year performance was 4.75%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Southern Copper Corporation shares are logging -5.14% during the 52-week period from high price, and 77.37% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $42.42 and $79.32.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1820777 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO) recorded performance in the market was 24.59%, having the revenues showcasing 26.82% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 59.05B, as it employees total of 14700 workers.

Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO) in the eye of market guru’s

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 62.90, with a change in the price was noted +26.94. In a similar fashion, Southern Copper Corporation posted a movement of +55.78% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,412,435 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SCCO is recording 0.87 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.83.

Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Southern Copper Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 82.05%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 62.93%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 59.10% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 45.70%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Southern Copper Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 24.59%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 58.27%, alongside a boost of 4.75% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 4.10% in the 7-day charts and went up by 0.04% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 26.82% during last recorded quarter.