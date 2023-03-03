Sonos Inc. (SONO): Don’t disregard this ominous signal

Sonos Inc. (SONO) is priced at $20.31 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $19.50 and reached a high price of $20.08, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $19.86. The stock touched a low price of $19.35.Recently in News on March 3, 2023, Sonos Announces Participation in Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference. Sonos, Inc. (Nasdaq: SONO) today announced that Patrick Spence, Chief Executive Officer, and Eddie Lazarus, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Legal Officer, will participate in the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on Tuesday, Mar. 7. Patrick and Eddie will participate in a fireside chat beginning at 2:05 pm Pacific. A live webcast and replay of the fireside chat will be accessible in the News & Events section of the Sonos investor relations website: https://investors.sonos.com/news-and-events/default.aspx#section=events-and-presentations. You can read further details here

Sonos Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $31.22 on 03/29/22, with the lowest value was $13.65 for the same time period, recorded on 10/13/22.

Sonos Inc. (SONO) full year performance was -27.14%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Sonos Inc. shares are logging -34.94% during the 52-week period from high price, and 48.81% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $13.65 and $31.22.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 563162 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Sonos Inc. (SONO) recorded performance in the market was 20.19%, having the revenues showcasing 15.87% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.58B, as it employees total of 1844 workers.

Sonos Inc. (SONO) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 3 analysts gave the Sonos Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 17.50, with a change in the price was noted +5.91. In a similar fashion, Sonos Inc. posted a movement of +41.21% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,977,321 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SONO is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Sonos Inc. (SONO): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Sonos Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 76.61%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 65.25%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 57.03% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 50.60%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Sonos Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 20.19%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 35.06%, alongside a downfall of -27.14% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 5.36% in the 7-day charts and went down by 8.91% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 15.87% during last recorded quarter.