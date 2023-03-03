SilverBow Resources Inc. (SBOW): Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

SilverBow Resources Inc. (SBOW) is priced at $28.86 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $26.54 and reached a high price of $29.24, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $25.45. The stock touched a low price of $25.22.Recently in News on March 1, 2023, SilverBow Resources Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results; 2023 Capital Program and Guidance. Full year 2022 production increased 26% year-over-year; oil production increased 80%. You can read further details here

SilverBow Resources Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $49.91 on 08/23/22, with the lowest value was $22.35 for the same time period, recorded on 02/22/23.

SilverBow Resources Inc. (SBOW) full year performance was 8.66%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, SilverBow Resources Inc. shares are logging -42.18% during the 52-week period from high price, and 29.13% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $22.35 and $49.91.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 727513 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the SilverBow Resources Inc. (SBOW) recorded performance in the market was 2.05%, having the revenues showcasing -16.01% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 609.52M, as it employees total of 62 workers.

SilverBow Resources Inc. (SBOW) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the SilverBow Resources Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 29.23, with a change in the price was noted -1.96. In a similar fashion, SilverBow Resources Inc. posted a movement of -6.36% for the period of last 100 days, recording 318,295 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SBOW is recording 1.02 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.02.

SilverBow Resources Inc. (SBOW): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of SilverBow Resources Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 94.21%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 94.48%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 70.84% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 60.53%.

If we look into the earlier routines of SilverBow Resources Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 2.05%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -27.71%, alongside a boost of 8.66% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 22.76% in the 7-day charts and went up by 9.86% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -16.01% during last recorded quarter.