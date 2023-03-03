Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA) is on the roll with an average volume of 1.62M in the recent 3 months

At the end of the latest market close, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA) was valued at $60.15. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $59.84 while reaching the peak value of $60.30 and lowest value recorded on the day was $59.24. The stock current value is $59.33.Recently in News on March 1, 2023, Ritchie Bros. Announces Pricing of Senior Notes Offering to Partially Fund IAA Merger. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE: RBA) (TSX: RBA), “Ritchie Bros.,” the “Company,” “we,” “us” or “our”), today announced that it has priced its previously announced offering of (a) $550 million aggregate principal amount of 6.750% senior secured notes due March 15, 2028 and (b) $800 million aggregate principal amount of 7.750% senior notes due March 15, 2031 (collectively, the “Notes”) to be issued by Ritchie Bros. Holdings Inc., a Washington corporation and wholly-owned subsidiary of Ritchie Bros., with each series of notes to be issued at par. You can read further details here

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $72.73 on 08/04/22, with the lowest value was $48.72 for the same time period, recorded on 11/07/22.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA) full year performance was 9.61%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated shares are logging -18.42% during the 52-week period from high price, and 21.78% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $48.72 and $72.73.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2259061 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA) recorded performance in the market was 2.59%, having the revenues showcasing 11.36% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 6.74B, as it employees total of 2800 workers.

Analysts verdict on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA)

During the last month, 3 analysts gave the Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 59.01, with a change in the price was noted -2.29. In a similar fashion, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated posted a movement of -3.72% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,438,066 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for RBA is recording 0.49 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.46.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated in the period of last 50 days is set at 50.55%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 1.64%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 15.37% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 26.05%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 2.59%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -14.94%, alongside a boost of 9.61% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -4.17% in the 7-day charts and went down by -1.89% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 11.36% during last recorded quarter.