Recent Change of 12.19% in the Astria Therapeutics Inc. (ATXS) market price might lead to pleasant surprises

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Astria Therapeutics Inc. (ATXS), which is $14.36 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $14.80 after opening rate of $13.00 while the lowest price it went was recorded $12.80 before closing at $12.80.Recently in News on March 2, 2023, Astria Therapeutics Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4). Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:ATXS), a biopharmaceutical company developing STAR-0215 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema and focused on life-changing therapies for rare and niche allergic and immunological diseases, granted stock options to purchase 10,000 shares of Astria’s common stock on March 1, 2023 under Astria’s 2022 Inducement Stock Incentive Plan. The 2022 Inducement Stock Incentive Plan is used exclusively for the grant of equity awards to individuals who were not previously an employee of Astria. You can read further details here

Astria Therapeutics Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $16.28 on 01/06/23, with the lowest value was $2.36 for the same time period, recorded on 06/13/22.

Astria Therapeutics Inc. (ATXS) full year performance was 120.58%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Astria Therapeutics Inc. shares are logging -11.79% during the 52-week period from high price, and 508.47% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.36 and $16.28.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1061172 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Astria Therapeutics Inc. (ATXS) recorded performance in the market was -3.56%, having the revenues showcasing 41.76% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 403.80M, as it employees total of 29 workers.

The Analysts eye on Astria Therapeutics Inc. (ATXS)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Astria Therapeutics Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 11.84, with a change in the price was noted +2.40. In a similar fashion, Astria Therapeutics Inc. posted a movement of +20.07% for the period of last 100 days, recording 171,666 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ATXS is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of Astria Therapeutics Inc. (ATXS)

Raw Stochastic average of Astria Therapeutics Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 65.22%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 63.29%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 29.13% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 15.36%.

Considering, the past performance of Astria Therapeutics Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -3.56%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 74.06%, alongside a boost of 120.58% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 12.19% in the 7-day charts and went up by 4.44% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 41.76% during last recorded quarter.