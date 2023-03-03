Procore Technologies Inc. (PCOR): A Brand-New Prospect for Investors

At the end of the latest market close, Procore Technologies Inc. (PCOR) was valued at $67.11. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $65.12 while reaching the peak value of $67.46 and lowest value recorded on the day was $64.54. The stock current value is $65.98.Recently in News on February 21, 2023, Procore Appoints Sarah Hodges as Chief Marketing Officer. Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: PCOR), a leading global provider of construction management software, today announced Sarah Hodges as chief marketing officer (CMO), effective today. As CMO of Procore, Hodges will be responsible for the development of the strategic marketing plan and execution of all marketing activities globally in support of Procore’s financial and strategic business objectives. You can read further details here

Procore Technologies Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $68.56 on 02/17/23, with the lowest value was $40.00 for the same time period, recorded on 05/25/22.

Procore Technologies Inc. (PCOR) full year performance was 2.80%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Procore Technologies Inc. shares are logging -3.76% during the 52-week period from high price, and 64.95% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $40.00 and $68.56.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 553493 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Procore Technologies Inc. (PCOR) recorded performance in the market was 39.85%, having the revenues showcasing 34.74% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 9.40B, as it employees total of 2885 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Procore Technologies Inc. (PCOR)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Procore Technologies Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 53.52, with a change in the price was noted +11.52. In a similar fashion, Procore Technologies Inc. posted a movement of +21.37% for the period of last 100 days, recording 828,143 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for PCOR is recording 0.04 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.04.

Technical breakdown of Procore Technologies Inc. (PCOR)

Raw Stochastic average of Procore Technologies Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 88.30%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 74.17%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 80.17% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 82.67%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Procore Technologies Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 39.85%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 20.84%, alongside a boost of 2.80% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -1.55% in the 7-day charts and went down by 13.96% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 34.74% during last recorded quarter.