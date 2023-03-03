NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRXP) is primed for evolution with the beta value of 1.01

Let’s start up with the current stock price of NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRXP), which is $0.77 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $0.90 after opening rate of $0.90 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.76 before closing at $0.93.Recently in News on February 22, 2023, NRx Pharmaceuticals Builds on Its Intellectual Property Foundation for Neuropsychiatric Conditions – Adds New U.S. Patent to Portfolio. Company receives notice of the issuance of a U.S. patent covering the lead formulation, NRX-101, a glycine site NMDA antagonist in clinical trials to treat bipolar depression with acute and subacute suicidality;. You can read further details here

NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.5400 on 03/09/22, with the lowest value was $0.4899 for the same time period, recorded on 05/26/22.

NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRXP) full year performance was -72.79%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are logging -78.25% during the 52-week period from high price, and 57.17% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.49 and $3.54.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 584634 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRXP) recorded performance in the market was -30.63%, having the revenues showcasing -44.20% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 54.21M, as it employees total of 2 workers.

Analysts verdict on NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRXP)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.0824, with a change in the price was noted -0.02. In a similar fashion, NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted a movement of -2.52% for the period of last 100 days, recording 298,671 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for NRXP is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRXP): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 1.54%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 1.92%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 6.36% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 6.38%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -30.63%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 18.44%, alongside a downfall of -72.79% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -25.96% in the 7-day charts and went up by -34.19% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -44.20% during last recorded quarter.