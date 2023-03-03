Nextracker Inc. (NXT) can’t be written off after posting last 3-months Average volume of 2.42M

At the end of the latest market close, Nextracker Inc. (NXT) was valued at $31.89. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $30.65 while reaching the peak value of $32.22 and lowest value recorded on the day was $30.65. The stock current value is $33.99.Recently in News on February 8, 2023, Nextracker Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering. Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ: FLEX) announced today that its subsidiary, Nextracker Inc. (“Nextracker”), priced its upsized initial public offering of 26,600,000 shares of its Class A common stock (“Common Stock”) at an initial public offering price of $24.00 per share. The Common Stock is expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol “NXT” on February 9, 2023 and the offering is expected to close on February 13, 2023, subject to customary closing conditions. In addition, Nextracker has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 3,990,000 shares of Common Stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Nextracker Inc. shares are logging 3.14% during the 52-week period from high price, and 19.20% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $28.51 and $32.95.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 864417 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Nextracker Inc. (NXT) recorded performance in the market was 11.57%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 4.54B, as it employees total of 550 workers.

Analysts verdict on Nextracker Inc. (NXT)

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for NXT is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Nextracker Inc. (NXT): Technical Analysis

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Nextracker Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 11.57%. The shares increased approximately by 12.50% in the 7-day charts.