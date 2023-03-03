Meeting and exceeding analyst predictions: Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO)

For the readers interested in the stock health of Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO). It is currently valued at $72.38. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $72.595, after setting-off with the price of $70.88. Company’s stock value dipped to $69.75 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $71.94.

Apollo Global Management Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $74.63 on 02/08/23, with the lowest value was $45.62 for the same time period, recorded on 10/13/22.

Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO) full year performance was 15.99%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Apollo Global Management Inc. shares are logging -3.01% during the 52-week period from high price, and 58.66% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $45.62 and $74.63.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1943563 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO) recorded performance in the market was 13.47%, having the revenues showcasing 9.92% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 41.62B, as it employees total of 2153 workers.

Analysts verdict on Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO)

During the last month, 9 analysts gave the Apollo Global Management Inc. a BUY rating, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 63.89, with a change in the price was noted +21.37. In a similar fashion, Apollo Global Management Inc. posted a movement of +41.89% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,412,276 in trading volumes.

Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Apollo Global Management Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 82.39%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 67.39%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 58.12% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 50.08%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Apollo Global Management Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 13.47%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 31.72%, alongside a boost of 15.99% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 1.64% in the 7-day charts and went down by 2.26% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 9.92% during last recorded quarter.