Market data suggests positive returns on Alteryx Inc. (AYX)

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Alteryx Inc. (AYX), which is $67.08 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $65.4095 after opening rate of $64.32 while the lowest price it went was recorded $63.32 before closing at $65.30.Recently in News on March 1, 2023, Alteryx Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $450 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2028. Alteryx, Inc. (“Alteryx” or the “Company”) (NYSE: AYX) announced today that it has priced its offering of $450 million aggregate principal amount of its 8.75% senior notes due 2028 (the “notes”) in a private offering (the “offering”) that is exempt from the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”). The aggregate principal amount of the offering was increased by $100 million from the previously announced offering size. The offering is expected to close on March 6, 2023, subject to customary closing conditions. You can read further details here

Alteryx Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $76.35 on 04/04/22, with the lowest value was $39.55 for the same time period, recorded on 12/07/22.

Alteryx Inc. (AYX) full year performance was 6.32%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Alteryx Inc. shares are logging -12.14% during the 52-week period from high price, and 69.61% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $39.55 and $76.35.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 616239 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Alteryx Inc. (AYX) recorded performance in the market was 32.39%, having the revenues showcasing 49.57% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 4.60B, as it employees total of 2900 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Alteryx Inc. (AYX)

During the last month, 10 analysts gave the Alteryx Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 7 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 51.63, with a change in the price was noted +13.60. In a similar fashion, Alteryx Inc. posted a movement of +25.22% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,061,012 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AYX is recording 5.05 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 4.56.

Technical breakdown of Alteryx Inc. (AYX)

Raw Stochastic average of Alteryx Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 87.33%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 79.87%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 70.65% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 68.21%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Alteryx Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 32.39%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 7.64%, alongside a boost of 6.32% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 1.33% in the 7-day charts and went down by 17.60% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 49.57% during last recorded quarter.