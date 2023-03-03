Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. (LIXT) is offering a Buy-In Opportunity

At the end of the latest market close, Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. (LIXT) was valued at $0.82. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $0.806 while reaching the peak value of $0.97 and lowest value recorded on the day was $0.80. The stock current value is $0.90.Recently in News on February 14, 2023, LIXTE BIOTECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS REPORTS NEWLY PUBLISHED INDEPENDENT PRE-CLINICAL RESEARCH. THE RESEARCH SHOWS THAT PP2A, THE TARGET OF LIXTE’S LEAD CLINICAL COMPOUND, LB-100, WHEN DEFICIENT, ENHANCES EFFECTS OF IMMUNE CHECKPOINT BLOCKADE OF CANCER BY A PREVIOUSLY UNAPPRECIATED MECHANISM. You can read further details here

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.9500 on 04/12/22, with the lowest value was $0.4320 for the same time period, recorded on 09/23/22.

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. (LIXT) full year performance was -32.33%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. shares are logging -81.82% during the 52-week period from high price, and 108.33% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.43 and $4.95.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 536776 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. (LIXT) recorded performance in the market was 76.82%, having the revenues showcasing 34.35% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 15.86M, as it employees total of 3 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. (LIXT)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.6685, with a change in the price was noted +0.30. In a similar fashion, Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. posted a movement of +50.02% for the period of last 100 days, recording 829,267 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for LIXT is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. (LIXT)

Raw Stochastic average of Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 19.68%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 8.16%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 7.07% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 7.08%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 76.82%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 22.70%, alongside a downfall of -32.33% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 1.25% in the 7-day charts and went down by 13.92% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 34.35% during last recorded quarter.