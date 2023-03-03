Here is why National CineMedia Inc. (NCMI) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 7.36%

At the end of the latest market close, National CineMedia Inc. (NCMI) was valued at $0.22. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $0.22 while reaching the peak value of $0.2322 and lowest value recorded on the day was $0.2168. The stock current value is $0.23.Recently in News on February 10, 2023, National CineMedia Announces The Creative Ladder as Official Charity Partner of the 2023 Cannes Lions Young Lions Competition. FCB New York Joins NCM’s Noovie® Studios as Young Lions Content Production Partner. You can read further details here

National CineMedia Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.0500 on 03/03/22, with the lowest value was $0.2117 for the same time period, recorded on 03/01/23.

National CineMedia Inc. (NCMI) full year performance was -91.97%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, National CineMedia Inc. shares are logging -92.39% during the 52-week period from high price, and 9.59% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.21 and $3.05.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 631330 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the National CineMedia Inc. (NCMI) recorded performance in the market was 5.45%, having the revenues showcasing -44.30% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 20.68M, as it employees total of 346 workers.

The Analysts eye on National CineMedia Inc. (NCMI)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the National CineMedia Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.3652, with a change in the price was noted -0.30. In a similar fashion, National CineMedia Inc. posted a movement of -56.16% for the period of last 100 days, recording 926,298 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of National CineMedia Inc. (NCMI)

Raw Stochastic average of National CineMedia Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 12.59%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 25.93%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 16.13% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 11.99%.

Considering, the past performance of National CineMedia Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 5.45%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -81.59%, alongside a downfall of -91.97% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -3.29% in the 7-day charts and went up by -10.29% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -44.30% during last recorded quarter.