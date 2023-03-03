Formula One Group (FWONK): Odds are Looking Good after Recent Activity

For the readers interested in the stock health of Formula One Group (FWONK). It is currently valued at $73.16. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $73.22, after setting-off with the price of $68.96. Company’s stock value dipped to $67.63 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $68.00.Recently in News on March 1, 2023, Liberty Media Corporation Announces Quarterly Interest Payment and Excess Regular Additional Distribution on 2.75% Exchangeable Senior Debentures Due 2049. Liberty Media Corporation (“Liberty”) (NASDAQ: LSXMA, LSXMB, LSXMK, FWONA, FWONK, BATRA, BATRK) today announced the payment of a quarterly interest payment and an Excess Regular Additional Distribution to the holders as of February 15, 2023 of its 2.75% Exchangeable Senior Debentures due 2048 (the “Debentures”). The amount of the quarterly interest payment is $6.8750 per $1,000 original principal amount of Debentures, and the amount of the Excess Regular Additional Distribution is $1.2635 per $1,000 original principal amount of Debentures. As of March 1, 2023, the aggregate adjusted principal amount outstanding is approximately $586 million, after giving effect to today’s quarterly interest payment. Capitalized terms used but not defined herein have the meaning given to them in the Indenture for the Debentures. You can read further details here

Formula One Group had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $73.22 on 03/02/23, with the lowest value was $50.00 for the same time period, recorded on 11/04/22.

Formula One Group (FWONK) full year performance was 23.98%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Formula One Group shares are logging -0.08% during the 52-week period from high price, and 46.32% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $50.00 and $73.22.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1256111 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Formula One Group (FWONK) recorded performance in the market was 22.38%, having the revenues showcasing 23.71% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 29.95B.

Market experts do have their say about Formula One Group (FWONK)

During the last month, 7 analysts gave the Formula One Group a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 62.95, with a change in the price was noted +10.39. In a similar fashion, Formula One Group posted a movement of +16.55% for the period of last 100 days, recording 942,433 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Formula One Group (FWONK)

Raw Stochastic average of Formula One Group in the period of last 50 days is set at 99.63%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 99.09%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 42.73% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 26.96%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Formula One Group, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 22.38%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 10.93%, alongside a boost of 23.98% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 4.11% in the 7-day charts and went up by 3.33% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 23.71% during last recorded quarter.