Forget What the Analysts Say and Check out Trade Data for Caravelle International Group (CACO)

Caravelle International Group (CACO) is priced at $1.00 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $1.12 and reached a high price of $1.37, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $1.10. The stock touched a low price of $0.9502.Recently in News on March 2, 2023, Caravelle International Group Partners with U.S. Firm to Export Wood Products from Gabon, Africa to the U.S. Caravelle estimates partnership could generate $200 million in revenue within several years. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Caravelle International Group shares are logging -90.41% during the 52-week period from high price, and 5.26% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.95 and $10.43.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 928468 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Caravelle International Group (CACO) recorded performance in the market was -21.26%, having the revenues showcasing -89.43% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 54.27M.

Analysts verdict on Caravelle International Group (CACO)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Caravelle International Group a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CACO is recording 0.02 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Caravelle International Group (CACO): Technical Analysis

In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 7.45% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 8.78%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Caravelle International Group, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -21.26%. The shares increased approximately by -22.48% in the 7-day charts and went up by -37.11% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -89.43% during last recorded quarter.