Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS): Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

For the readers interested in the stock health of Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS). It is currently valued at $65.90. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $63.19, after setting-off with the price of $61.33. Company’s stock value dipped to $61.32 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $62.93.Recently in News on February 23, 2023, Exact Sciences Announces Debt Exchange Transaction and Private Placement of Convertible Senior Notes. Exact Sciences Corp. (Nasdaq: EXAS) (the “Company”), a leading provider of cancer screening and diagnostic tests, today announced that on February 23, 2023 it entered into a privately negotiated exchange and purchase agreement (the “Agreement”) with a holder of certain of the Company’s 0.3750% Convertible Senior Notes due 2027 (the “Existing 2027 Notes”) and certain of its 0.3750% Convertible Senior Notes due 2028 (the “Existing 2028 Notes”, and together with the “Existing 2027 Notes”, the “Existing Notes”). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company has agreed to issue to the holder $500,000,000 aggregate principal amount of a new series of 2.00% Convertible Senior Notes due 2030 (the “2030 Notes”) in exchange for (i) $183,678,000 aggregate principal amount of the holder’s Existing 2027 Notes, (ii) $200,958,000 aggregate principal amount of the holder’s Existing 2028 Notes, and (iii) approximately $138,000,000 in cash. The closing of the transaction is expected to occur on March 1, 2023, subject to customary closing conditions. You can read further details here

Exact Sciences Corporation had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $76.94 on 04/05/22, with the lowest value was $29.27 for the same time period, recorded on 10/13/22.

Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) full year performance was -12.51%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Exact Sciences Corporation shares are logging -14.35% during the 52-week period from high price, and 125.15% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $29.27 and $76.94.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 825931 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) recorded performance in the market was 33.10%, having the revenues showcasing 46.61% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 11.51B, as it employees total of 6300 workers.

Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) in the eye of market guru’s

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 50.75, with a change in the price was noted +31.88. In a similar fashion, Exact Sciences Corporation posted a movement of +94.26% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,473,910 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for EXAS is recording 0.74 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.74.

Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Exact Sciences Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 75.34%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 60.10%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 36.88% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 26.13%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Exact Sciences Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 33.10%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 85.37%, alongside a downfall of -12.51% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 9.74% in the 7-day charts and went up by -3.24% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 46.61% during last recorded quarter.