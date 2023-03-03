Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV): Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV), which is $3.10 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $3.22 after opening rate of $3.15 while the lowest price it went was recorded $3.02 before closing at $3.24.Recently in News on February 24, 2023, Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. Announces Inducement Grants Under NYSE Listing Rule 303A.08. Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (“Energy Vault”) (NYSE: NRGV), a global energy storage company today announced that on February 24, 2023, the Compensation Committee of Energy Vault’s Board of Directors granted restricted stock unit awards covering an aggregate of 693,203 shares of its common stock to 25 new, non-executive employees under the Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. 2022 Employment Inducement Award Plan (as amended and/or restated, the “Inducement Award Plan”). The restricted stock units were granted as inducements material to the employees entering into employment with Energy Vault in accordance with New York Stock Exchange Listing Rule 303A.08. You can read further details here

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $22.10 on 04/05/22, with the lowest value was $2.21 for the same time period, recorded on 12/21/22.

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV) full year performance was -74.19%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Energy Vault Holdings Inc. shares are logging -85.97% during the 52-week period from high price, and 40.27% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.21 and $22.10.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Utilities managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1260231 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV) recorded performance in the market was -0.64%, having the revenues showcasing -10.92% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 445.56M, as it employees total of 73 workers.

The Analysts eye on Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.69, with a change in the price was noted -3.35. In a similar fashion, Energy Vault Holdings Inc. posted a movement of -51.94% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,228,511 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for NRGV is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV)

Raw Stochastic average of Energy Vault Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 26.97%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 3.94%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 8.12% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 10.71%.

Considering, the past performance of Energy Vault Holdings Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -0.64%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -40.04%, alongside a downfall of -74.19% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -9.62% in the 7-day charts and went up by -26.89% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -10.92% during last recorded quarter.