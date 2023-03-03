Curis Inc. (CRIS): Investors are paying attention to this stock

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Curis Inc. (CRIS), which is $0.71 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $0.64 after opening rate of $0.634 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.61 before closing at $0.64.Recently in News on March 2, 2023, Curis to Release Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Hold Conference Call on March 9, 2023. Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRIS), a biotechnology company focused on the development of innovative therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, today announced that the Company will release its fourth quarter 2022 financial results on Thursday, March 9, 2023, after the close of U.S. markets. Management will host a conference call on the same day at 4:30 p.m. ET. You can read further details here

Curis Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.2500 on 03/11/22, with the lowest value was $0.4700 for the same time period, recorded on 12/27/22.

Curis Inc. (CRIS) full year performance was -78.72%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Curis Inc. shares are logging -78.97% during the 52-week period from high price, and 51.70% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.47 and $3.39.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 592360 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Curis Inc. (CRIS) recorded performance in the market was 29.64%, having the revenues showcasing -11.64% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 62.87M, as it employees total of 60 workers.

Analysts verdict on Curis Inc. (CRIS)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Curis Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.7154, with a change in the price was noted -0.09. In a similar fashion, Curis Inc. posted a movement of -10.84% for the period of last 100 days, recording 693,466 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CRIS is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Curis Inc. (CRIS): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Curis Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 73.34%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 55.26%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 28.79% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 18.20%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Curis Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 29.64%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -26.49%, alongside a downfall of -78.72% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 15.73% in the 7-day charts and went up by -1.66% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -11.64% during last recorded quarter.