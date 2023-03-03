Buying a Meten Holding Group Ltd. (METX) is possibly the most advantageous right now

Meten Holding Group Ltd. (METX) is priced at $0.24 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $0.25 and reached a high price of $0.25, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $0.24. The stock touched a low price of $0.237.Recently in News on February 8, 2023, Meten Holding Group Ltd. Announces introducing ChatGPT to its Under-Construction Web3 Education Platform. Meten Holding Group Ltd. (“Meten Holding Group” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: METX), a leading technology-driven blockchain technology company, today announced that the Company intends to introduce ChatGPT to its under-construction Web 3 education platform. You can read further details here

Meten Holding Group Ltd. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $6.2700 on 03/03/22, with the lowest value was $0.1651 for the same time period, recorded on 12/29/22.

Meten Holding Group Ltd. (METX) full year performance was -95.95%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Meten Holding Group Ltd. shares are logging -96.33% during the 52-week period from high price, and 45.91% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.17 and $6.56.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1839664 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Meten Holding Group Ltd. (METX) recorded performance in the market was 37.34%, having the revenues showcasing 4.69% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.75M, as it employees total of 1229 workers.

Analysts verdict on Meten Holding Group Ltd. (METX)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.2536, with a change in the price was noted -0.11. In a similar fashion, Meten Holding Group Ltd. posted a movement of -32.18% for the period of last 100 days, recording 444,292 in trading volumes.

Meten Holding Group Ltd. (METX): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Meten Holding Group Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 22.86%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 11.03%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 11.04% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 8.73%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Meten Holding Group Ltd., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 37.34%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -59.17%, alongside a downfall of -95.95% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 11.01% in the 7-day charts and went up by -27.02% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 4.69% during last recorded quarter.