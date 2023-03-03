Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings Inc. (BAER): Up ahead of its competition

For the readers interested in the stock health of Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings Inc. (BAER). It is currently valued at $5.83. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $6.295, after setting-off with the price of $5.51. Company’s stock value dipped to $5.0357 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $6.04.

Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance.

Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings Inc. (BAER) full year performance was -40.01%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings Inc. shares are logging -77.49% during the 52-week period from high price, and 78.87% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.26 and $25.90.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 75805 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings Inc. (BAER) recorded performance in the market was -42.44%, having the revenues showcasing -41.92% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 264.37M.

Analysts verdict on Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings Inc. (BAER)

Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings Inc. (BAER): Technical Analysis

In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 29.34% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 31.48%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -42.44%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -40.98%, alongside a downfall of -40.01% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -26.19% in the 7-day charts and went down by -4.41% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -41.92% during last recorded quarter.