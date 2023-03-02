YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF): Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

At the end of the latest market close, YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) was valued at $12.10. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $11.71 while reaching the peak value of $12.15 and lowest value recorded on the day was $11.66. The stock current value is $11.91.

YPF Sociedad Anonima had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $13.11 on 01/18/23, with the lowest value was $2.82 for the same time period, recorded on 07/21/22.

YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) full year performance was 173.79%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, YPF Sociedad Anonima shares are logging -9.15% during the 52-week period from high price, and 322.34% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.82 and $13.11.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 992605 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) recorded performance in the market was 29.60%, having the revenues showcasing 38.49% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 8.86B, as it employees total of 22032 workers.

Specialists analysis on YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF)

During the last month, 3 analysts gave the YPF Sociedad Anonima a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 5 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 9.19, with a change in the price was noted +4.69. In a similar fashion, YPF Sociedad Anonima posted a movement of +64.98% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,387,442 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for YPF is recording 0.75 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.64.

Trends and Technical analysis: YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF)

Raw Stochastic average of YPF Sociedad Anonima in the period of last 50 days is set at 78.46%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 56.70%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 58.36% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 60.39%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 29.60%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 116.15%, alongside a boost of 173.79% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 1.71% in the 7-day charts and went up by -0.33% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 38.49% during last recorded quarter.