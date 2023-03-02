The Stars are Aligning for Holders of So-Young International Inc. (SY)

At the end of the latest market close, So-Young International Inc. (SY) was valued at $2.87. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $2.85 while reaching the peak value of $3.00 and lowest value recorded on the day was $2.53. The stock current value is $2.63.Recently in News on January 5, 2023, So-Young Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Minimum Bid Price Requirement. So-Young International Inc. (Nasdaq: SY) (“So-Young” or the “Company”), the largest and most vibrant social community in China for consumers, professionals and service providers in the medical aesthetics industry, today announced that it has received a written compliance notification from the staff of the Listing Qualifications Department of the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) dated January 4, 2023, notifying the Company that it has regained compliance with the minimum bid price of US$1.00 per share requirement set forth under the Nasdaq Listing Rule 5450(a)(1) (the “Minimum Bid Price Requirement”). You can read further details here

So-Young International Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.07 on 02/14/23, with the lowest value was $0.50 for the same time period, recorded on 11/03/22.

So-Young International Inc. (SY) full year performance was 19.00%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, So-Young International Inc. shares are logging -14.30% during the 52-week period from high price, and 426.00% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.50 and $3.07.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 698692 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the So-Young International Inc. (SY) recorded performance in the market was 103.88%, having the revenues showcasing 262.41% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 238.73M, as it employees total of 2085 workers.

Analysts verdict on So-Young International Inc. (SY)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the So-Young International Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.40, with a change in the price was noted +1.86. In a similar fashion, So-Young International Inc. posted a movement of +242.72% for the period of last 100 days, recording 449,815 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SY is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

So-Young International Inc. (SY): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of So-Young International Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 79.53%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 54.71%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 66.41% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 64.57%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of So-Young International Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 103.88%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 182.40%, alongside a boost of 19.00% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -3.31% in the 7-day charts and went up by -6.07% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 262.41% during last recorded quarter.