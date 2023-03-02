The countdown is on: Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RIGL)

For the readers interested in the stock health of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RIGL). It is currently valued at $1.56. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $1.60, after setting-off with the price of $1.50. Company’s stock value dipped to $1.48 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $1.56.Recently in News on February 28, 2023, Rigel Announces Conference Call and Webcast to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results and Business Update. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: RIGL) today announced that it will report its fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results after market close on Tuesday, March 7, 2023. Rigel senior management will follow the announcement with a live conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (1:30 p.m. Pacific Time) to discuss the financial results and give an update on the business. You can read further details here

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.5150 on 03/18/22, with the lowest value was $0.6400 for the same time period, recorded on 06/13/22.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RIGL) full year performance was -37.85%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are logging -55.62% during the 52-week period from high price, and 143.75% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.64 and $3.52.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 752565 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RIGL) recorded performance in the market was 4.00%, having the revenues showcasing 122.89% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 274.92M, as it employees total of 165 workers.

Specialists analysis on Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RIGL)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.2050, with a change in the price was noted +0.42. In a similar fashion, Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted a movement of +36.52% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,358,203 in trading volumes.

Trends and Technical analysis: Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RIGL)

Raw Stochastic average of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 49.46%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 33.33%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 27.78% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 24.35%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 4.00%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 13.04%, alongside a downfall of -37.85% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -0.64% in the 7-day charts and went up by -4.88% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 122.89% during last recorded quarter.