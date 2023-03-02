IronNet Inc. (IRNT): Lucky investors are lined up for success

For the readers interested in the stock health of IronNet Inc. (IRNT). It is currently valued at $0.51. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $0.533, after setting-off with the price of $0.485. Company’s stock value dipped to $0.48 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $0.48.

IronNet Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $5.6850 on 03/03/22, with the lowest value was $0.1950 for the same time period, recorded on 12/21/22.

IronNet Inc. (IRNT) full year performance was -88.95%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, IronNet Inc. shares are logging -90.94% during the 52-week period from high price, and 164.10% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.19 and $5.68.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1045836 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the IronNet Inc. (IRNT) recorded performance in the market was 123.91%, having the revenues showcasing 11.96% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 47.84M, as it employees total of 316 workers.

IronNet Inc. (IRNT) in the eye of market guru’s

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.4573, with a change in the price was noted -0.12. In a similar fashion, IronNet Inc. posted a movement of -18.40% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,744,195 in trading volumes.

IronNet Inc. (IRNT): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of IronNet Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 68.82%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 51.59%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 41.49% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 36.97%.

If we look into the earlier routines of IronNet Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 123.91%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -74.50%, alongside a downfall of -88.95% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 18.09% in the 7-day charts and went down by 21.46% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 11.96% during last recorded quarter.