Here is why Nine Energy Service Inc. (NINE) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 9.07%

Nine Energy Service Inc. (NINE) is priced at $10.21 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $9.54 and reached a high price of $10.36, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $9.60. The stock touched a low price of $9.43.

Nine Energy Service Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $17.10 on 01/17/23, with the lowest value was $1.19 for the same time period, recorded on 03/02/22.

Nine Energy Service Inc. (NINE) full year performance was 787.83%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Nine Energy Service Inc. shares are logging -40.29% during the 52-week period from high price, and 828.18% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.10 and $17.10.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 703804 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Nine Energy Service Inc. (NINE) recorded performance in the market was -29.73%, having the revenues showcasing 20.40% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 331.52M, as it employees total of 944 workers.

Specialists analysis on Nine Energy Service Inc. (NINE)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 9.76, with a change in the price was noted +6.82. In a similar fashion, Nine Energy Service Inc. posted a movement of +201.18% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,561,407 in trading volumes.

Trends and Technical analysis: Nine Energy Service Inc. (NINE)

Raw Stochastic average of Nine Energy Service Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 18.46%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 27.37%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 20.47% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 15.66%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -29.73%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 175.20%, alongside a boost of 787.83% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 12.44% in the 7-day charts and went up by -21.64% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 20.40% during last recorded quarter.