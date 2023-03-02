Boiling and ready to burst as PubMatic Inc. (PUBM) last month performance was -6.78%

PubMatic Inc. (PUBM) is priced at $14.02 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $13.58 and reached a high price of $14.60, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $15.18. The stock touched a low price of $13.52.Recently in News on February 28, 2023, PubMatic Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year Ended 2022 Financial Results; Board of Directors authorized $75 million share repurchase program. Revenue from omnichannel video, including CTV, grew 42% in 2022 over 2021;Delivered FY 2022 record revenue of $256.4 million, or 13% growth over 2021; GAAP net income margin of 11% and adjusted EBITDA margin of 38%;Generated $87.2 million in cash from operating activities;Added 429 new and expanded publisher relationships in 2022;Supply Path Optimization represented 30%+ of total activity in 2022. You can read further details here

PubMatic Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $28.30 on 04/04/22, with the lowest value was $12.19 for the same time period, recorded on 12/28/22.

PubMatic Inc. (PUBM) full year performance was -54.18%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, PubMatic Inc. shares are logging -50.81% during the 52-week period from high price, and 15.01% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $12.19 and $28.50.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1302373 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the PubMatic Inc. (PUBM) recorded performance in the market was 9.45%, having the revenues showcasing -6.72% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 735.15M, as it employees total of 713 workers.

PubMatic Inc. (PUBM) in the eye of market guru’s

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 15.34, with a change in the price was noted -4.53. In a similar fashion, PubMatic Inc. posted a movement of -24.42% for the period of last 100 days, recording 487,812 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for PUBM is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

PubMatic Inc. (PUBM): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of PubMatic Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 37.27%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 13.97%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 16.83% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 20.43%.

If we look into the earlier routines of PubMatic Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 9.45%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -27.73%, alongside a downfall of -54.18% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -14.77% in the 7-day charts and went down by -6.78% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -6.72% during last recorded quarter.