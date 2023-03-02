Analysts Mean recommendation for SelectQuote Inc. (SLQT) was 3.00: Is this the key time?

SelectQuote Inc. (SLQT) is priced at $2.49 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $2.34 and reached a high price of $2.50, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $2.34. The stock touched a low price of $2.21.Recently in News on February 23, 2023, SelectQuote Announces Participation in Upcoming Citi Healthcare Conference. SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE: SLQT), a leading distributor of Medicare insurance policies and owner of an emerging Healthcare Services platform, announced today that Chief Executive Officer, Tim Danker, President, Bob Grant, and Chief Financial Officer, Ryan Clement, will participate in Citi’s 2023 Healthcare Conference on Thursday, March 2, 2023, in New York City. Management will participate in a fireside chat beginning at 1:15pm ET and will be available for 1×1 and small group investor meetings. You can read further details here

SelectQuote Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.25 on 05/16/22, with the lowest value was $0.51 for the same time period, recorded on 10/24/22.

SelectQuote Inc. (SLQT) full year performance was -19.94%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, SelectQuote Inc. shares are logging -23.37% during the 52-week period from high price, and 388.24% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.51 and $3.25.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1714512 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the SelectQuote Inc. (SLQT) recorded performance in the market was 270.59%, having the revenues showcasing 263.13% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 433.33M, as it employees total of 1857 workers.

SelectQuote Inc. (SLQT) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the SelectQuote Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.92, with a change in the price was noted +1.68. In a similar fashion, SelectQuote Inc. posted a movement of +206.61% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,129,178 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SLQT is recording 1.81 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.76.

SelectQuote Inc. (SLQT): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of SelectQuote Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 93.68%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 92.87%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 88.32% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 88.85%.

If we look into the earlier routines of SelectQuote Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 270.59%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 77.86%, alongside a downfall of -19.94% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 12.67% in the 7-day charts and went down by 204.59% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 263.13% during last recorded quarter.