Analysts Mean recommendation for Arcadia Biosciences Inc. (RKDA) was 2.00: Is this the key time?

Arcadia Biosciences Inc. (RKDA) is priced at $15.73 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $8.70 and reached a high price of $9.08, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $8.60. The stock touched a low price of $7.90.

Arcadia Biosciences Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $106.4000 on 03/24/22, with the lowest value was $7.9000 for the same time period, recorded on 03/01/23.

Arcadia Biosciences Inc. (RKDA) full year performance was -61.45%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Arcadia Biosciences Inc. shares are logging -85.22% during the 52-week period from high price, and 99.11% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $7.90 and $106.40.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1726707 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Arcadia Biosciences Inc. (RKDA) recorded performance in the market was 45.11%, having the revenues showcasing 17.99% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 227.73M, as it employees total of 58 workers.

Arcadia Biosciences Inc. (RKDA) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Arcadia Biosciences Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 13.0900, with a change in the price was noted -8.94. In a similar fashion, Arcadia Biosciences Inc. posted a movement of -39.60% for the period of last 100 days, recording 20,101 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for RKDA is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Arcadia Biosciences Inc. (RKDA): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Arcadia Biosciences Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 63.74%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 71.61%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 39.89% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 36.28%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Arcadia Biosciences Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 45.11%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -51.75%, alongside a downfall of -61.45% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 44.21% in the 7-day charts and went down by 51.42% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 17.99% during last recorded quarter.