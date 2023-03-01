Universal Health Services Inc. (UHS): Lucky investors are lined up for success

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Universal Health Services Inc. (UHS), which is $133.57 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $135.62 after opening rate of $128.41 while the lowest price it went was recorded $124.00 before closing at $146.04.Recently in News on February 27, 2023, UNIVERSAL HEALTH SERVICES, INC. ANNOUNCES 2022 FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR FINANCIAL RESULTS AND 2023 FULL YEAR EARNINGS GUIDANCE. Consolidated Results of Operations, As Reported and As Adjusted – Three-month periods ended December 31, 2022 and 2021:. You can read further details here

Universal Health Services Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $158.28 on 04/21/22, with the lowest value was $82.50 for the same time period, recorded on 10/21/22.

Universal Health Services Inc. (UHS) full year performance was -7.77%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Universal Health Services Inc. shares are logging -15.61% during the 52-week period from high price, and 61.90% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $82.50 and $158.28.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3178500 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Universal Health Services Inc. (UHS) recorded performance in the market was -5.20%, having the revenues showcasing 0.63% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 9.55B, as it employees total of 68300 workers.

Analysts verdict on Universal Health Services Inc. (UHS)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 129.79, with a change in the price was noted +37.77. In a similar fashion, Universal Health Services Inc. posted a movement of +39.43% for the period of last 100 days, recording 702,028 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for UHS is recording 0.80 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.79.

Universal Health Services Inc. (UHS): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Universal Health Services Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 31.22%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 31.22%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 34.18% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 38.53%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Universal Health Services Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -5.20%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 31.63%, alongside a downfall of -7.77% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -10.09% in the 7-day charts and went down by -8.02% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 0.63% during last recorded quarter.