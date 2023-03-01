The Stars are Aligning for Holders of WeTrade Group Inc. (WETG)

At the end of the latest market close, WeTrade Group Inc. (WETG) was valued at $0.38. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $0.3601 while reaching the peak value of $0.3977 and lowest value recorded on the day was $0.35. The stock current value is $0.35.Recently in News on February 23, 2023, WeTrade Group: The Global Press Conference of “Green Planet Renren Power Plant” to be held in Xiamen on March 12. WeTrade Group Inc. (“WeTrade” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: WETG), a global diversified “software as a service” (“SaaS”) technology service provider committed to providing technical support and digital transformation tools for enterprises across multiple industries, today announced that the global conference of “Green Planet Renren Power Plant” will be held at Wanda Realm Xiamen North Bay, marking the official global launch of new energy projects. This global conference also serves as an important milestone of WeTrade Group’s journey in innovating and exploring the new energy industry. You can read further details here

WeTrade Group Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $50.5000 on 08/05/22, with the lowest value was $0.2300 for the same time period, recorded on 12/23/22.

WeTrade Group Inc. (WETG) full year performance was -82.48%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, WeTrade Group Inc. shares are logging -99.31% during the 52-week period from high price, and 52.30% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.23 and $50.50.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 861970 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the WeTrade Group Inc. (WETG) recorded performance in the market was 3.03%, having the revenues showcasing -63.13% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 73.75M, as it employees total of 76 workers.

Analysts verdict on WeTrade Group Inc. (WETG)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the WeTrade Group Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.7285, with a change in the price was noted -0.51. In a similar fashion, WeTrade Group Inc. posted a movement of -59.34% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,700,953 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for WETG is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

WeTrade Group Inc. (WETG): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of WeTrade Group Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 20.89%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 10.35%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 15.68% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 20.47%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of WeTrade Group Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 3.03%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -81.47%, alongside a downfall of -82.48% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -17.26% in the 7-day charts and went down by 16.77% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -63.13% during last recorded quarter.