The Stars are Aligning for Holders of Asure Software Inc. (ASUR)

For the readers interested in the stock health of Asure Software Inc. (ASUR). It is currently valued at $13.35. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $13.69, after setting-off with the price of $13.39. Company’s stock value dipped to $12.40 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $11.26.Recently in News on February 27, 2023, Asure Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results. Reports Record Fourth Quarter Revenues of $29.3 Million, Up 39% from Prior Year. You can read further details here

Asure Software Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $13.69 on 02/28/23, with the lowest value was $4.87 for the same time period, recorded on 10/10/22.

Asure Software Inc. (ASUR) full year performance was 91.26%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Asure Software Inc. shares are logging 11.81% during the 52-week period from high price, and 174.13% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $4.87 and $11.94.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 707386 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Asure Software Inc. (ASUR) recorded performance in the market was 42.93%, having the revenues showcasing 67.29% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 274.61M, as it employees total of 508 workers.

The Analysts eye on Asure Software Inc. (ASUR)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Asure Software Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 8.49, with a change in the price was noted +8.15. In a similar fashion, Asure Software Inc. posted a movement of +156.73% for the period of last 100 days, recording 107,137 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ASUR is recording 0.24 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.22.

Technical rundown of Asure Software Inc. (ASUR)

Raw Stochastic average of Asure Software Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 94.13%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 90.34%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 68.97% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 62.06%.

Considering, the past performance of Asure Software Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 42.93%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 141.85%, alongside a boost of 91.26% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 18.88% in the 7-day charts and went down by 33.50% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 67.29% during last recorded quarter.