Recent Change of 6.11% in the Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC) market price might lead to pleasant surprises

Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC) is priced at $15.72 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $14.88 and reached a high price of $15.03, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $14.81. The stock touched a low price of $14.51.Recently in News on February 28, 2023, ATEC Reports Record Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Financial Results and Recent Corporate Highlights. Full-year revenue grows 44% to $351 million, including EOS revenue of $48 million. You can read further details here

Alphatec Holdings Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $16.15 on 03/01/23, with the lowest value was $5.73 for the same time period, recorded on 07/14/22.

Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC) full year performance was 42.60%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Alphatec Holdings Inc. shares are logging 4.56% during the 52-week period from high price, and 174.26% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $5.73 and $15.03.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1227835 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC) recorded performance in the market was 27.25%, having the revenues showcasing 65.42% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.53B, as it employees total of 561 workers.

Analysts verdict on Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Alphatec Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 11.42, with a change in the price was noted +6.18. In a similar fashion, Alphatec Holdings Inc. posted a movement of +64.31% for the period of last 100 days, recording 871,138 in trading volumes.

Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Alphatec Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 93.97%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 89.35%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 91.59% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 93.00%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Alphatec Holdings Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 27.25%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 101.99%, alongside a boost of 42.60% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 9.59% in the 7-day charts and went down by 23.35% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 65.42% during last recorded quarter.