Market data suggests positive returns on Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY)

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY), which is $9.93 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $8.72 after opening rate of $8.61 while the lowest price it went was recorded $8.37 before closing at $8.38.

Amplify Energy Corp. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $10.38 on 11/01/22, with the lowest value was $4.81 for the same time period, recorded on 03/09/22.

Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY) full year performance was 104.74%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Amplify Energy Corp. shares are logging -4.34% during the 52-week period from high price, and 107.31% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $4.79 and $10.38.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1515101 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY) recorded performance in the market was 12.97%, having the revenues showcasing 19.35% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 313.58M, as it employees total of 210 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Amplify Energy Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 8.52, with a change in the price was noted +1.20. In a similar fashion, Amplify Energy Corp. posted a movement of +13.65% for the period of last 100 days, recording 452,688 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY)

Raw Stochastic average of Amplify Energy Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 94.87%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 93.31%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 69.46% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 52.66%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Amplify Energy Corp., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 12.97%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 23.66%, alongside a boost of 104.74% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 25.54% in the 7-day charts and went up by 13.49% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 19.35% during last recorded quarter.