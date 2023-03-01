Lionheart III Corp (LION): Up ahead of its competition

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Lionheart III Corp (LION), which is $14.60 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $14.63 after opening rate of $7.05 while the lowest price it went was recorded $6.11 before closing at $7.10.Recently in News on July 26, 2022, SECURITY MATTERS LIMITED Announces Business Combination With LIONHEART III CORP (LION). Combined NASDAQ entity expected to be valued at $360 million (US). You can read further details here

The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $14.85 on 02/23/23, with the lowest value was $6.11 for the same time period, recorded on 02/28/23.

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Lionheart III Corp shares are logging -1.68% during the 52-week period from high price, and 133.60% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $6.25 and $14.85.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 653890 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Lionheart III Corp (LION) recorded performance in the market was 43.28%, having the revenues showcasing 44.55% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 241.92M.

Market experts do have their say about Lionheart III Corp (LION)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Lionheart III Corp a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 9.72, with a change in the price was noted +4.59. In a similar fashion, Lionheart III Corp posted a movement of +45.85% for the period of last 100 days, recording 38,362 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for LION is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of Lionheart III Corp (LION)

Raw Stochastic average of Lionheart III Corp in the period of last 50 days is set at 97.14%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 97.14%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 40.29% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 22.89%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Lionheart III Corp, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 43.28%. The shares increased approximately by 129.92% in the 7-day charts and went up by 41.06% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 44.55% during last recorded quarter.