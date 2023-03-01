Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. (IIPR) canâ€™t be written off after posting last 3-months Average volume of 379.98K

For the readers interested in the stock health of Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. (IIPR). It is currently valued at $88.41. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $89.68, after setting-off with the price of $85.93. Companyâ€™s stock value dipped to $85.785 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $82.52.Recently in News on February 27, 2023, Innovative Industrial Properties Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Results. FY 2022 Total Revenues, Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders and AFFO Increased 35%, 36% and 34% Year-over-Year, Respectively. You can read further details here

Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the companyâ€™s stock is recorded $211.17 on 03/29/22, with the lowest value was $81.00 for the same time period, recorded on 01/25/23.

Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. (IIPR) full year performance was -53.59%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stockâ€™s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. shares are logging -58.13% during the 52-week period from high price, and 9.15% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stockâ€™s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $81.00 and $211.17.

The companyâ€™s shares, operating in the sector of Real Estate managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 779909 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. (IIPR) recorded performance in the market was -12.77%, having the revenues showcasing -25.61% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.33B, as it employees total of 22 workers.

The Analysts eye on Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. (IIPR)

During the last month, 5 analysts gave the Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 101.41, with a change in the price was noted -9.06. In a similar fashion, Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. posted a movement of -9.30% for the period of last 100 days, recording 364,084 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the companyâ€™s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholdersâ€™ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholdersâ€™ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for IIPR is recording 0.15 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.15.

Technical rundown of Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. (IIPR)

Raw Stochastic average of Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 21.45%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 49.59%. In the last 20 days, the companyâ€™s Stochastic %K was 21.71% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 15.17%.

Considering, the past performance of Innovative Industrial Properties Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the companyâ€™s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -12.77%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -8.24%, alongside a downfall of -53.59% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 5.54% in the 7-day charts and went up by 1.14% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -25.61% during last recorded quarter.