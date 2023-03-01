Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY): Lucky investors are lined up for success

At the end of the latest market close, Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) was valued at $2.99. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $3.01 while reaching the peak value of $3.105 and lowest value recorded on the day was $2.99. The stock current value is $3.09.Recently in News on December 15, 2022, Copper Mountain Mining Receives FIRB Approval and Anticipates Imminent Completion of the Sale of the Eva Copper Project and the Australian Exploration Tenements. Copper Mountain Mining Corporation (TSX: CMMC) (ASX: C6C) (the “Company” or “Copper Mountain”) is pleased to announce that the Foreign Investment Review Board (“FIRB”) in Australia granted approval on December 13, 2022 (the “FIRB Approval”) for the previously announced sale of Copper Mountain’s wholly-owned Eva Copper Project and its 2,100km2 exploration land package in Queensland, Australia (the “Transaction”) to Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (JSE: HAR) (NYSE: HMY) (“Harmony”). See Copper Mountain’s press release dated October 6, 2022 (“Copper Mountain Mining Announces Agreement to Sell the Eva Copper Project and the Australian Exploration Tenements for Total Consideration of up to US$230 Million”) for additional details regarding the Transaction. You can read further details here

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $5.50 on 03/08/22, with the lowest value was $1.93 for the same time period, recorded on 09/23/22.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) full year performance was -22.17%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited shares are logging -43.82% during the 52-week period from high price, and 59.69% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.93 and $5.50.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 5154635 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) recorded performance in the market was -9.12%, having the revenues showcasing -13.45% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.96B, as it employees total of 37609 workers.

The Analysts eye on Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.31, with a change in the price was noted +0.22. In a similar fashion, Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited posted a movement of +7.67% for the period of last 100 days, recording 4,358,270 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for HMY is recording 0.11 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.11.

Technical rundown of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY)

Raw Stochastic average of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 10.78%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 14.79%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 6.90% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 4.95%.

Considering, the past performance of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -9.12%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -2.22%, alongside a downfall of -22.17% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -2.83% in the 7-day charts and went up by -13.93% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -13.45% during last recorded quarter.