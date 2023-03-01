EngageSmart Inc. (ESMT) is set to bring smile on the investors face as Analysts sets mean Target price of $27.14

EngageSmart Inc. (ESMT) is priced at $19.18 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $20.99 and reached a high price of $21.49, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $21.04. The stock touched a low price of $20.91.Recently in News on March 1, 2023, EngageSmart Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock by Selling Stockholders. EngageSmart, Inc. (“EngageSmart”) (NYSE: ESMT), a leading provider of vertically tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions, announced today the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 8,000,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $19.00 per share, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions, all of which are being sold by certain of EngageSmart’s stockholders, including affiliates of General Atlantic, L.P. and Summit Partners and certain members of the Company’s management (collectively, the “Selling Stockholders”). Certain of the Selling Stockholders have granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 1,200,000 additional shares of common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The Selling Stockholders will receive all of the proceeds from the offering. EngageSmart is not selling any of its shares in the offering and will not receive any of the proceeds from the sale of shares in the offering. The offering is expected to close on March 3, 2023, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. You can read further details here

EngageSmart Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $22.65 on 08/15/22, with the lowest value was $15.01 for the same time period, recorded on 12/07/22.

EngageSmart Inc. (ESMT) full year performance was -12.80%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, EngageSmart Inc. shares are logging -15.30% during the 52-week period from high price, and 27.81% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $15.01 and $22.65.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2183429 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the EngageSmart Inc. (ESMT) recorded performance in the market was 9.01%, having the revenues showcasing 13.52% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 3.54B, as it employees total of 971 workers.

The Analysts eye on EngageSmart Inc. (ESMT)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the EngageSmart Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 18.76, with a change in the price was noted -3.00. In a similar fashion, EngageSmart Inc. posted a movement of -13.47% for the period of last 100 days, recording 511,581 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ESMT is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of EngageSmart Inc. (ESMT)

Raw Stochastic average of EngageSmart Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 53.53%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 14.90%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 52.85% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 71.12%.

Considering, the past performance of EngageSmart Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 9.01%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -5.26%, alongside a downfall of -12.80% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -10.01% in the 7-day charts and went down by -1.46% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 13.52% during last recorded quarter.